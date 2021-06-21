Waipiʻo Valley To Close To Non-Residents July 4th Weekend
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
WAIPIʻO VALLEY, Hawaiʻi - Guards will be positioned at the top of the road throughout the weekend to ensure compliance, a County news release stated.
(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi plans to close the Waipiʻo Valley access road to those who are not residents of the valley over the Fourth of July weekend.
In a news release issued by the County on Monday, concerns over traffic and COVID-19 health concerns were the stated reasons for the closure.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
County of Hawaiʻi officials have announced that the Waipiʻo Valley access road will be closed to non-Waipiʻo residents over the Fourth of July weekend. The decision to close the road comes as the county continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents have also requested the closure, citing high traffic, roadway, and health concerns. Guards will be positioned at the top of the road throughout the weekend to ensure compliance.
“Closing the valley access road to nonresidents will help us ensure the health and safety of the Waipiʻo Valley community as we head into the long weekend,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “We have to remember that we are at the final stretch of this pandemic, and we cannot afford to trip at the finish line. By avoiding large gatherings this Fourth of July, we can ensure that we will be able to have much larger gatherings next Fourth of July. Getting our families and friends back together is a top priority, but we have to do it safely.”
The County of Hawaiʻi would like to thank our residents in advance for their patience and understanding.
