(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health issued a High Bacteria Count Notification for Onekahakaha Beach on Wednesday, although officials noted that they are “uncertain about the representativeness” of the sample.

From the health department’s Clean Water Branch:

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) is retesting Onekahakaha Beach Swimming Area, Hawai‘i. Levels of 2005 per 100 mL were detected during routine beach monitoring. DOH is uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample. This beach has historically met the acceptable beach threshold level, and there is no known source of fecal contamination. Therefore, DOH has collected another sample and is retesting the site. DOH will update the notification based on the results of this retesting.