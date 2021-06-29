(BIVN) – Brown Water Advisory has been issued for Holualoa Bay off the Kona coast.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch posted the advisory on Tuesday. Health officials say recent heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” the advisory stated. “Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.”

The Brown Water Advisory for Holualoa Bay is currently the only active Brown Water Advisory for the entire island of Hawaiʻi.