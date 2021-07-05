(BIVN) – A Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook Hawaiʻi island at 1:43 p.m. HST on Monday afternoon.

The earthquake, measured at a depth of nearly 8 miles, was centered in the ocean off Waipiʻo Valley on Hawaiʻi island, in the area between the Kohala and Hāmākua districts. The quake was first reported as a Magnitude 5.0, but later upgraded to a Magnitude 5.2.

No tsunami was expected from the earthquake, according to a message posted by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. However, some areas may have experienced shaking, the emergency statement said.

UPDATE – (2:40 p.m.) – From Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports the earthquake which occurred at approximately 1:44 PM off the coast of Hamakua was not large enough to cause a tsunami for the Island of Hawaii. I say again, there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island of Hawaii. Preliminary data indicates that the earthquake measuring a magnitude of 5.0 was centered off the coast of Hamakua. As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of after-shocks. If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages; especially to utility connections of Gas, Water, and Electricity.

UPDATE – (4 p.m. HST) – From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory: