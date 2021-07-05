Image of the earthquake location on an interactive map from the USGS.
Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Off Hawaiʻi Island’s Waipiʻo Valley
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The earthquake occurred at 1:43 p.m. HST on Monday afternoon, and was felt across the Big Island.
(BIVN) – A Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook Hawaiʻi island at 1:43 p.m. HST on Monday afternoon.
The earthquake, measured at a depth of nearly 8 miles, was centered in the ocean off Waipiʻo Valley on Hawaiʻi island, in the area between the Kohala and Hāmākua districts. The quake was first reported as a Magnitude 5.0, but later upgraded to a Magnitude 5.2.
No tsunami was expected from the earthquake, according to a message posted by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. However, some areas may have experienced shaking, the emergency statement said.
UPDATE – (2:40 p.m.) – From Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports the earthquake which occurred at approximately 1:44 PM off the coast of Hamakua was not large enough to cause a tsunami for the Island of Hawaii. I say again, there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island of Hawaii.
Preliminary data indicates that the earthquake measuring a magnitude of 5.0 was centered off the coast of Hamakua.
As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of after-shocks. If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages; especially to utility connections of Gas, Water, and Electricity.
UPDATE – (4 p.m. HST) – From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory:
A magnitude-5.2 earthquake located to the north of the Island of Hawai‘i, was recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) on July 5, at 1:43 p.m. HST.
Strong shaking, with a maximum intensity of V on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, has been reported across the districts of Kohala. At that intensity, significant damage to buildings or structures is not expected. The USGS “Did You Feel It?” service received 1100 felt reports within the first hour of the earthquake. Felt reports have been reported as far away as Kaua‘i.
According to HVO Scientist-in-Charge, Ken Hon, the earthquake had no observable impact on Kīlauea or Mauna Loa volcanoes. “This earthquake is related to stress from the weight of the island on the underlying ocean crust and mantle. These earthquakes are relatively common and not directly related to volcanic processes. Please be aware that aftershocks are possible and may be felt. HVO continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes. The Alert Levels / Color Codes remain at ADVISORY/YELLOW for Kīlauea and Mauna Loa at this time.”
The largest previous earthquake in the area was a magnitude-4.2 that occurred on October 30, 2010 and was located 7 km (4 miles) east of Kukuihaele at a depth of 33 km (21 miles).
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
