(BIVN) – There were 147 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, down from the 166 reported Thursday. Twenty-seven (27) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with nine (9) persons hospitalized. There were seventeen (17) cases reported Thursday, with ten (10) persons hospitalized.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports there are 149 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island. The Big Island has seen an average 4.1% test positivity rate over the last two weeks, with an average of fifteen (15) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now four (3) locations showing over 10 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 46 cases

(Hilo) – 46 cases 96740 (Kona) – 18 cases

(Kona) – 18 cases 96743 (Kohala) – 11 cases

(Kohala) – 11 cases 96749 (Puna) – 17 cases

“We continue to see an increase in the number of COVID cases on Hawaii Island,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense repeated. “As you gather to enjoy the summer with friends and family you should continue to follow the safe practices of face masks indoors or when social distancing is not possible, distancing, and gathering sizes to help reduce the spread of Coronavirus. Mahalo for your kokua in helping to keep your family and community safe.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,723,223 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered; an increase of 2,308 from July 15th. Health officials say 59.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated.