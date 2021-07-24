(BIVN) – There were 258 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, an increase from the 233 new cases reported on Friday.

Forty-four (44) new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, with five (5) persons hospitalized. There were thirty-nine (39) new cases reported yesterday on the Big Island.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says there are 302 active cases of COVID-19 on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate over the last two weeks on the Big Island has increased to 6.5%, the highest positivity rate in the State of Hawaiʻi. Hawaiʻi island has seen an average of twenty-eight (28) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Three (3) of those zip code areas are now showing over 50 cases:

96720 (Hilo) – 83 cases

(Hilo) – 83 cases 96740 (Kona) – 51 cases

(Kona) – 51 cases 96743 (Kohala) – 53 cases

(Kohala) – 53 cases 96749 (Puna) – 22 cases

(Puna) – 22 cases 96778 (Puna makai) – 18 cases

“The increase in Coronavirus cases is expect with more travel and the arrival of the Delta variant,” a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message stated on Saturday. “The increase in cases demonstrates the importance of following the preventive policies of face coverings, physical distancing, and limiting gatherings to help reduce the spread of this virus.”

The County of Hawaiʻi also says the Department of Health will be offering COVID vaccination at the upcoming community test clinics, scheduled for Tuesdays at Kona Aquatics in Kailua-Kona and on Wednesdays at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo. Both COVID vaccination and testing will be open from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., officials say. Pre-registration for testing can be found online.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,739,884 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 59.6% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 66.2% have initiated vaccination.