(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County officials say a runaway wildland fire was reported on Ninole Loop near Punaluʻu Beach around 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Hawaiʻi Fire Department and volunteer units are working to contain the fire, which is approximately five acres in size.

County officials say there are no structures threatened, and the fire has been 80 percent contained.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the blaze is makai of Highway 11 near the 59 Mile Mark, and no road closures are report at this time. “However,” the alert message added, “motorists, please drive with caution if in the area as crews are on scene actively fighting this brush fire.”

Officials say firefighting efforts continue “to ensure there are no flare-ups or escapes from the containment lines.”

This story will be updated.