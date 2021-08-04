(BIVN) – There were 346 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, down from the 389 new cases reported the day before. No new deaths were reported.

Sixty-three (63) new cases were identified Wednesday on Hawaiʻi island, with twenty-one (21) persons hospitalized. There were sixty-four (64) cases reported yesterday on the Big Island, with the same number of hospitalizations.

Health officials are currently monitoring 845 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days is up to 7.8%, which remains the highest test positivity rate in the State of Hawaiʻi. Hawaiʻi island has seen a 14-day average of eighty (80) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now fourteen (14) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Four (4) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) crossing the threshold of over 200 new cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 206 cases

(Hilo) – 206 cases 96740 (Kona) – 226 cases

(Kona) – 226 cases 96743 (Kohala) – 59 cases

(Kohala) – 59 cases 96738 (S. Kohala) – 25 cases

(S. Kohala) – 25 cases 96727 (Hāmākua) – 27 cases

(Hāmākua) – 27 cases 96755 (N. Kohala) – 40 cases

(N. Kohala) – 40 cases 96719 (N. Kohala) – 17 cases

(N. Kohala) – 17 cases 96749 (Puna) – 74 cases

(Puna) – 74 cases 96771 (Puna mauka) – 13 cases

(Puna mauka) – 13 cases 96778 (Puna makai) – 40 cases

(Puna makai) – 40 cases 96725 (Kona) – 12 cases

(Kona) – 12 cases 96750 (Kona) – 20 cases

(Kona) – 20 cases 96704/96726 (South Kona) – 18 cases

“The Department of Health has determined that the County of Hawaii has reached community spread of Coronavirus,” a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message stated. “This means that you may be exposed to Coronavirus whenever you leave your home. Please protect yourself when you are out by following the safe practices of face coverings, distancing, and limiting gathering sizes. Stay at home if you are not feeling well.”

There is community testing today at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Vaccinations will also be available, officials say.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,767,912 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 60.4% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 67.4% have initiated vaccination.