Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital hosted a pop-up vaccine clinic on Saturday in Waimea. Photo from video courtesy Maunakea Observatories.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 126 New Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI - There were 763 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, and one (1) new COVID-related death.
This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period, as well as the test positivity rate for the same time period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
(BIVN) – There were 763 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, down from the 845 cases identified on Friday. There was one (1) new COVID-related death reported state-wide.
On Saturday, there were one hundred twenty-six (126) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the one hundred sixty-two (162) reported the day before.
Health officials are currently monitoring 1,574 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days crept up to 8.0%, and there has been a 14-day average of one hundred eighteen (118) new cases per day.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are fifteen (15) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Eight (8) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 400 new cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 426 cases
96740 (Kona) – 410 cases
96743 (Kohala) – 95 cases
96738 (S. Kohala) – 69 cases
96755 (N. Kohala) – 24 cases
96719 (N. Kohala) – 14 cases
96727 (Hāmākua) – 43 cases
96773* (N. Hilo) – 13 cases
96749 (Puna) – 135 cases
96760 (Puna) – 21 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 54 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 52 cases
96725 (Kona) – 42 cases
96750 (Kona) – 45 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 59 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
