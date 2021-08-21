(BIVN) – There were 763 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, down from the 845 cases identified on Friday. There was one (1) new COVID-related death reported state-wide.

On Saturday, there were one hundred twenty-six (126) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the one hundred sixty-two (162) reported the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,574 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days crept up to 8.0%, and there has been a 14-day average of one hundred eighteen (118) new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are fifteen (15) locations on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Eight (8) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 400 new cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 426 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.