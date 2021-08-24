(BIVN) – There were 565 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, down slightly from the 571 cases identified on Monday. There were 100 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 107 reported the day before.

According to the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency, there were sixty-two (62) persons hospitalized today on the Big Island, down from the previous report of sixty-four (64) .

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,671 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate on the Big Island over the last 14 days increased to 8.4%, and there has been a 14-day average of 128 new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now fifteen (15) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Eight (8) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 400 new cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 471 cases

96740 (Kona) – 407 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 106 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 77 cases

96755 (N. Kohala) – 25 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 42 cases

96773* (N. Hilo) – 12 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 11 cases

96749 (Puna) – 142 cases

96760 (Puna) – 22 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 57 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 59 cases

96725 (Kona) – 46 cases

96750 (Kona) – 50 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 64 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

“The State and Island of Hawaii are experiencing wide-spread community-based transmission of the Coronavirus,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense repeated in a Tuesday radio message. “We should do our best to slow the spread by limiting our activity in public to only essential needs. If you do go out, minimize your risk to potential exposure by wearing face coverings, maintaining physical distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing your hands with soap and water often, and reducing the size of or avoiding social gatherings. If you are sick, stay at home unless seeking healthcare.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,833,678 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 62.1% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 70.4% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 59% has now completed vaccination.

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Available At North Hawaiʻi Hospital

From a Queen’s North Hawai’i Community Hospital news release on Tuesday: