(BIVN) – The Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa marked its first day operating under a new name with a traditional Hawaiian blessing on Wednesday.

In February 2020, it was reported that the Outrigger Hospitality Group was finalizing a deal to acquire the existing 509-room oceanfront Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay. The resort leases the ocean-front land from Kamehameha Schools. The transaction was reportedly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this summer, the Outrigger group announced its plan to purchase the Kona resort had been revived.

On Wednesday, the Outrigger group shared this media release:

Outrigger Hospitality Group today welcomed Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa into its portfolio of premier beach resorts with a traditional Hawaiian blessing and ceremony. Perched above the lava-rock cliffs on the sun-kissed Kona Coast of Hawai‘i’s Big Island, the captivating 22-acre resort offers an idyllic home base for vacationing friends and families, as well as business and leisure groups of all sizes. Introductory rates up-to 30 percent off are now available on Outrigger.com. “Outrigger has provided heartfelt hospitality in Hawai‘i for nearly 75 years and our commitment to this destination remains steadfast; we’re proud to invest in our island home – especially amidst these challenging times,” said Jeff Wagoner, president and CEO of Outrigger Hospitality Group. “Vacations offer precious time to reconnect and recharge; it’s an honor to serve our guests, and we look forward to welcoming travelers to experience this special place renowned for its Hawaiian heritage and healing.” “We deeply appreciate land-owner Kamehameha Schools for entrusting Outrigger with the stewardship of this culturally significant land and look forward to showcasing its illustrious past throughout the resort’s design, artwork and guest activations in an authentic and captivating way,” added Wagoner.