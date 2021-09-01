(BIVN) – Habitat for Humanity Hawaiʻi Island is sharing the news of a “tiny” donation that could make a big difference in the lives of a Hawaiʻi island family in need.

This news release was distributed on Wednesday by the Habitat for Humanity community relations team:

It was a busy few months for the Littlefield and Jernigan households as they took on a tiny home build – a home that will be donated to Habitat for Humanity Hawaii Island for a family in need of shelter on Hawaii Island. “It all started when our kids heard about the number of homeless on the island”, Sandy Littlefield and Tanya Jernigan recalled. “The three of them – Nikki Littlefield, JC Littlefield and Caleb Jernigan – felt it important to work on and implement an eco-friendly solution to help some of them.” After discussion with both families, the teens decided building a tiny home was their goal. Both parents considered this a daunting undertaking given Covid and all the challenges facing the teens in a build of this type. Undeterred, the teens recruited friends and family and partnered with Stephen Goss and Chad Unrein, co-owners of Mockingbird Tiny Homes, who graciously agreed to guide the build to ensure the structure would meet building standards required by the County of Hawaii Island. They also wanted to partner with Habitat for Humanity Hawaii Island, a Christian housing ministry who believes everyone deserves a decent and affordable place to call home.