(BIVN) – There were 380 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, down from the 499 cases identified on Tuesday. There were 95 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 50 cases reported the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 1,687 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 7.4%. There has been a 14-day average of 109 new cases per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are eighteen (18) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Eight (8) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 400 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 413 cases

96740 (Kona) – 447 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 108 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 42 cases

96755 (N. Kohala) – 13 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 71 cases

96773* (N. Hilo) – 15 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 26 cases

96781 (Papaikou) – 11 cases

96749 (Puna) – 136 cases

96760 (Puna) – 24 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 40 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 89 cases

96725 (Kona) – 40 cases

96750 (Kona) – 74 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 62 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 13 cases

96772 (Naʻalehu) – 12 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

COVID-19 testing is being held today (Wednesday, Sept. 8) at the Afook Chinen Civic in Hilo from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Thursday, vaccination and testing will be in North Kona at the Kona Aquatics Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and in Hilo at the Afook Chinen Civic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hawaiʻi County officials on Tuesday touted “a successful effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19” through the Labor Day weekend, reporting that police officers issued only one $250 citation over the holiday weekend for an alleged violation of the Mayor’s emergency rules.

The citation issued was for the illegal use of a canopy at a Hilo beach park, the County says. A few other verbal warnings were issued, as well.

“We are extremely proud of the community for stepping up over the holiday weekend and taking this virus seriously,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “Because of the efforts of everyone islandwide to limit gatherings, we are confident that we will not see a spike in cases over the coming weeks as a direct result of community gatherings in celebration of Labor Day. That said, as Mayor, it is incredibly humbling to see our residents step up time and time again to do what is right for everyone in a broader effort to protect and care for each other. It is really because of the aloha in and around our communities are we able to continue to thrive through this pandemic and beyond.”

The County of Hawaiʻi is reminding residents that the current emergency rules remain in effect until October 4th.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,908,298 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 64.7% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 72.9% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 61% has completed vaccination.