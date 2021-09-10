(BIVN) – Following President Joe Biden’s Executive Orders requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for federal employees and safety protocols for federal contractors, the State of Hawaiʻi is enacting some new mandates.

In a Thursday news release, Governor David Ige announced that he has signed an executive order that “requires contractors and visitors at state facilities and on state property to provide their vaccination or testing status prior to entry.” The Order takes effect on Monday, September 13.

Under the executive order, the State says all contractors entering, working, or providing services in any state facility must:

Identify all employees accessing state facilities

Attest to whether employees are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, partially vaccinated (one of two doses), or not vaccinated for COVID-19.

Provide weekly verification that partially vaccinated or unvaccinated employees are being COVID-19 tested with a negative result once or twice a week, as determined by the state department/agency receiving the goods/services.

Wear a mask at all times while in the state facility, and physically distance themselves from others.

The State added that “all visitors to state facilities where contact is made with state employees” must:

Provide verification of being fully vaccinated

Provide a negative COVID-19 test result if not fully vaccinated

Wear a mask at all times while in the state facility, and physically distance themselves from others.

“Verification of vaccinations or COVID-19 tests may include digital or hardcopy documentation,” the State news release added. “Contractors and visitors may not remain in any state facility unless they are in compliance with this Order.”