(BIVN) – There were 408 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, up slightly from the 403 cases identified on Friday. There were 66 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down slightly from the 68 cases reported the day before.

The Hawaiʻi health department today reported no new deaths with COVID-19 statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 979 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 5.8%. There has been a 14-day average of 60 new cases on the Big Island per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are sixteen (16) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Five (5) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases, with two areas (Kona and Hilo) identifying over 200 new cases in 14 days. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 236 cases

96740 (Kona) – 227 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 44 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 15 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 16 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 16 cases

96776 (Paʻauilo) – 14 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 11 cases

96749 (Puna) – 87 cases

96760 (Puna) – 21 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 25 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 100 cases

96725 (Kona) – 17 cases

96750 (Kona) – 36 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 53 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 25 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

From the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense on Saturday morning:

For today, Saturday, Community Test Clinics are scheduled in Hilo at the Hilo Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Hilo Lanes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also today, Community Vaccination and Test Clinics are scheduled in Kona at the Kona International Market and in Waimea at the Waimea District Park both from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please take this time to get vaccinated. Know that vaccination and testing is not limited to these scheduled community clinics. For a comprehensive calendar and list of all pharmacies and clinics providing vaccination and testing, please visit the Civil Defense website.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 1,984,074 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 67.2% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 75.6% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 64% has now completed vaccination.