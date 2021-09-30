(BIVN) – There were 332 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 230 reported on Wednesday. There were 56 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 37 cases reported the day before. Twelve (12) deaths with COVID-19 were reported today, statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 787 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is down to 5.1%, which is still the highest county rate in the state. There has been a 14-day average of 48 new cases on the Big Island per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twelve (12) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Four (4) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 191 cases

96740 (Kona) – 165 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 40 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 14 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 13 cases

96749 (Puna) – 72 cases

96760 (Puna) – 17 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 26 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 94 cases

96750 (Kona) – 26 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 32 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 19 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

UPDATE – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says that for today (Thursday, Sept. 30) a Community Vaccination Clinic is scheduled in North Kona at the Kona Aquatic Center from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., as well as in South Hilo at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and at Panaʻewa Park from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Testing is scheduled in Kaʻū at the Pahala Community Center from noon to 2:00 p.m.

“Mahalo for your kokua in continuing the safe practices that have helped reduce Coronavirus activity,” the civil defense radio message said. “Mahalo for wearing your facemask, washing your hands frequently with soap and water, maintaining physical distancing, and avoiding gatherings where possible.”

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,007,072 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 67.9% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 76.1% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 64% has completed vaccination.