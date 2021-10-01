(BIVN) – There were 366 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Friday, up from the 332 reported on Thursday. There were 91 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 56 cases reported the day before. Seven (7) deaths with COVID-19 were reported today, statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 792 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is up to 5.3%, which is still the highest county rate in the state. There has been a 14-day average of 51 new cases on the Big Island per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twelve (12) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Four (4) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 188 cases

96740 (Kona) – 167 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 37 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 15 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 11 cases

96749 (Puna) – 78 cases

96760 (Puna) – 16 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 27 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 93 cases

96750 (Kona) – 25 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 29 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 15 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

From today’s Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message:

For today, Friday, a Community Vaccination Clinic is scheduled in lower Puna at Malama Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Community Test Clinics are scheduled in Puna at the Pahoa District Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and in Kona at the Kona Aquatic Center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For tomorrow, Saturday, a Community Vaccination Clinic is scheduled in Hilo at the Edith Kanaka`ole Stadium from 8 a.m. to Noon. Community Vaccination and Test Clinics are scheduled in South Kohala at the Waimea District Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and in Puna at Keaʻau High School from 1 to 5 p.m. And, a Community Test Clinic is scheduled in Hilo at the Hilo Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please take this time to get vaccinated, to keep our community safe.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,012,454 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 68.0% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 76.1% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 64% has completed vaccination.