(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is erupting. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that lava continues to erupt from multiple vents along the floor and western wall of Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

All lava activity is confined to the summit within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, and seismicity and volcanic gas emission rates remain elevated.

The new eruption is the subject of this week’s Volcano Watch article, written by USGS HVO scientists and affiliates:

Like the prior eruption that began in December 2020, this new activity is confined entirely within Halemaʻumaʻu. The new lava is continuing to fill the crater that collapsed in 2018 and is creating a new lava lake on top of the older one. Similar lava lakes frequently formed after collapse events in Halemaʻumaʻu in the 1800s. This pattern of summit collapse and subsequent lava lake filling is one that Kīlauea has exhibited in the past. Both the December 2020 eruption and current eruption were immediately preceded by about an hour of elevated seismicity beneath Halemaʻumaʻu. However, increased earthquake activity in the summit or upper East Rift Zone—as well as intrusions of magma beneath the summit region—provided clues of increased eruption potential prior to the eruptions. Following the intrusion of magma into Kīlauea’s south caldera and Southwest Rift Zone in late-August 2021, earthquake counts dropped to very low levels. Earthquake activity slightly increased on September 24, breaking the one-month-long seismically quiet period. A swarm of earthquakes began in the upper East Rift Zone beneath Pauahi Crater just before midnight on September 28 and alerted HVO seismologists to an increase in activity. Overnight, smaller earthquakes were recorded closer to the summit followed by a smaller swarm near Puhimau Crater on Chain of Craters road within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. After a relatively quite morning on September 29, earthquake activity abruptly increased beneath Kīlauea’s summit around 2:00 p.m. About 30 minutes later the intensity, frequencies, and shallowness of earthquakes coupled with rapid changes in ground deformation patterns, indicated magma was moving upward beneath Halemaʻumaʻu. These changes prompted the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) to issue a Volcanic Activity Notice (VAN) and Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA), elevating Kīlauea’s Volcano Alert Level and Aviation Color Code to WATCH/ORANGE at 3:09 p.m. The change in status indicated that an eruption could be imminent and fissures opened in the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu less than 20 minutes later. A second VAN/VONA was released, raising Kīlauea’s Volcano Alert Level and Aviation Color Code to WARNING/RED to notify the public and emergency managers that a new Kīlauea summit eruption had begun. Summit tiltmeters began to record a higher rate of inflationary tilt during the 40 minutes preceding the start of the eruption; a total of 11 microradians at the nearest instrument. After the onset of the eruption, the tilt changed to a steady deflationary trend that is continuing. Immediately before lava erupted, uplift of the older, solidified crust was seen in a few webcam image frames in the area where the fissures opened. The initial fissure cut across the middle of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor and was followed about an hour later (around 4:40 p.m.) by a fissure with several vents on the western wall of Halemaʻumaʻu. Multiple active vents continue to feed the growing lava lake that has risen approximately 20 m (65 ft) since the eruption started. The tallest lava fountain, near the southern end of the lava lake, has been measured at sustained heights of approximately 20–25 m (65–82 ft) throughout the night and into the morning of September 30th.