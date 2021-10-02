(BIVN) – There were 279 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday, down from the 366 reported on Friday. There were 47 new cases identified today on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 91 cases reported the day before. Twelve (12) deaths with COVID-19 were reported today, statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 763 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is up to 4.8%, which is still the highest county rate in the state. There has been a 14-day average of 48 new cases on the Big Island per day.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are thirteen (13) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Four (4) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 172 cases

96740 (Kona) – 158 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 35 cases

96738 (S. Kohala) – 19 cases

96755 (Kapaʻau) – 12 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 13 cases

96749 (Puna) – 82 cases

96760 (Puna) – 13 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 26 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 91 cases

96750 (Kona) – 26 cases

96704* (South Kona) – 27 cases

96737 (Ocean View) – 13 cases

* The 96704 zip code area includes the zip code area of 96726.

“Thank you for continuing your efforts to keep Hawaii safe by following the preventive measures of face masks, social distancing, limiting gathering sizes, and washing your hands frequently with soap and water,” said the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a Saturday radio message. “You are making a difference.”