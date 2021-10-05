(BIVN) – A Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday evening.

The earthquake, which occurred at 8:36 p.m. HST, was centered in the Kaʻū region of the Big Island at a depth of 20 miles. The event appears to be part of the swarm of deep Pāhāla earthquakes that have been recorded in the region for months. There were several smaller earthquakes within minutes of the magnitude 4.6 quake, as well.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says no tsunami is expected from the earthquake. However, some areas may have experienced shaking.

Hundreds say they felt the shaking on Hawaiʻi island, reporting the tremor from all sides of the Big Island, including as far north as the Kapaʻau area of North Kohala.

UPDATE – “As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of after-shocks,” stated the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a radio message. “If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages; especially to utility connections of Gas, Water, and Electricity.”

UPDATE – The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says light shaking, with maximum Intensity of IV on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, has been reported across parts of Hawaiʻi island. At that intensity, significant damage to buildings or structures is not expected, the USGS says.

The earthquake has had no observable impact on Mauna Loa and Kīlauea volcanoes. “This earthquake is part of the ongoing seismic swarm under the Pāhala area, which started in August 2019,” said HVO Scientist-in-Charge, Ken Hon. “Webcams and other data streams show no impact on the ongoing eruption at Kīlauea. Please be aware that aftershocks are possible and may be felt. HVO continues to monitor Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes. The Alert Levels/Color Codes remain at WATCH/ORANGE for Kīlauea and ADVISORY/YELLOW for Mauna Loa at this time.”

The USGS says earthquakes in this deep Pāhāla region have been observed at least as far back as the 1960s.