(BIVN) – After a brief decrease in activity, the lava eruption at the summit of Kīlauea rebounded on Tuesday.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported today that lava is now erupting at a higher rate, compared to the diminished activity reported on Monday. The activity has returned to levels observed prior to yesterday’s brief decrease, scientists say.

On Monday, the USGS noted that eruptive activity had slowed over the past 24 hours, “with webcams showing minimal spatter visible within the west vent and a decrease in the area of active lava at the surface of the lava lake.” The diminished rate was seen after the onset of summit deflation on Sunday evening. Lower sulfur dioxide emission rates of approximately 250 tonnes per day were also measured.

The deflation stopped on Monday morning (November 8) and was followed by a brief period of inflation Monday evening. Scientists say the summit tilt has been unchanged today (November 9). Earthquake activity remains below background and volcanic tremor remains elevated since the beginning of the eruption, USGS reports.

“No unusual activity has been noted in the Kīlauea East Rift Zone,” the USGS HVO reported. “Ground deformation measurements in the upper East Rift Zone area – between the summit and Puʻuʻōʻō – suggest that refilling of magma since late August 2021 has slowed or decreased slightly.”

The current Volcano Alert Level is WATCH. All lava activity remains confined within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

HVO says it will continue to issue daily Kīlauea Volcano updates until further notice.