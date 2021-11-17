(BIVN) – There were 142 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, up from the 63 cases reported on Tuesday. There were 15 new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island, one more than the 14 reported the day before.

Health officials are currently monitoring 268 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last 14 days is 2.4%. There has been a 14-day average of 13 new cases per day on the Big Island.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases. Only (1) of those zip code areas are showing over 50 cases (Hilo). Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 86 cases

96740 (Kona) – 44 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 12 cases

96749 (Puna) – 26 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 29 cases

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says a community test clinic is scheduled today in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,302,620 cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Health officials say 72.3% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 84.7% of the population has initiated vaccination. On Hawaiʻi island, 68% has completed vaccination.