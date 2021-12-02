(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a number of weather advisories ahead of the weekend, as heavy rain and winter weather could impact the Big Island as early as Saturday.

Forecasters provided this hydrologic outlook on Thursday:

A large low pressure system is forecast to develop late this week over the central North Pacific with a strong potential to produce very heavy rainfall across the main Hawaiian Islands. The rainfall duration and intensity is likely to produce numerous flooding impacts, possibly as early as Saturday, but more likely from Sunday into early next week. It is too soon to know exactly where the main rain bands will set up, but the areas with the greatest current potential for flooding include the Big Island and Maui County. Additional rain bands may also develop and affect Oahu and Kauai County as the event progresses into next week.

A High Wind Watch and a Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa starting on Friday evening. Forecasters say heavy snow will be possible through Saturday night, with total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds could gust higher than 100 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the National Weather Service says. “Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility.”