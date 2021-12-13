(BIVN) – A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for Hilo Bay, following recent heavy rains over Hawaiʻi island.

The Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch made the announcement on Monday, explaining that the new advisory replaces the previous advisory for the island of Hawaiʻi. The DOH stated:

The recent heavy rain continues to impact the Wailuku river area and Hilo Bay resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.

As of Monday morning, the DOH Clean Water Branch environmental health portal shows an unrelated Wastewater Discharge Advisory remains in effect for the waters off Pepeʻekeo due to the discharge of partially treated wastewater from the Kula‘imano Wastewater Treatment Plant on the evening of Friday, December 3, 2021. “The bypass of the aeration and disinfection processes resulted in the discharge of an estimated 14,340 gallons of partially treated wastewater via the facility’s existing outfall, which is located at the shoreline,” the County of Hawaiʻi reported.