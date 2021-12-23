(BIVN) – There were 1,511 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Thursday, up from the 961 cases reported on Wednesday. There were sixty-six (66) new cases identified on Hawaiʻi island today, up from the twenty-one (21) cases reported the day before. Three (3) deaths with COVID were reported statewide.

Health officials are currently monitoring 295 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. The test positivity rate in Hawaiʻi County over the last two-weeks is up to 3.1%. There has been a 14-day average of 25 new cases per day on the Big Island. On Oʻahu, where 1,293 new cases were identified on Thursday, there is now a high test positivity rate of 10.4%.

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth urged Hawaiʻi Island residents to “employ safe practices through the holidays to reduce the spread of COVID-19 amongst our communities.” From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The request falls on the heels of a growing spike in daily case counts occurring across the state. With confirmed cases of the Omicron and Delta variants spreading throughout the islands and the US, we must continue the practices that have kept us safe throughout the pandemic. The request is not meant to deter residents from spending time with their loved ones for the holidays but rather to do so in a way that is safe for all of us.

According to the County, the following guidelines are recommended:

Avoid large gatherings, particularly indoors

If you must gather indoors, do so in small groups and mask-up

Wear your mask when not actively eating or drinking

Don’t share utensils or drinks

Sanitize and/or wash your hands regularly

Distance as much as possible

Trade hugs and honis for fist-bumps and shakas

If you’re traveling, administer a home test before and after your trip

Stay home if you’re sick, even if symptoms are mild; avoid crowds, and get tested

Take extra precautions to protect kupuna, those at higher risk of severe illness, young children, and those who can’t be vaccinated

To stay safe, get your COVID-19 vaccination or booster

“We don’t want anyone to miss out on time spent with friends, family, and loved ones,” said Mayor Roth in a news release. “After all, that’s what the holidays are all about. However, we are asking that folks spend time in a way that is safe and protects the ones we love and others in our community. The community knows what to do, and we have all the faith that they will act in a way that is in the best interest of all of us. Our island is special because everyone cares for everyone, and that is how we have made it through the pandemic thus far, and it’s how we will make it through moving forward.”

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are six (6) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with one of those areas (Hilo) showing over 50 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 98 cases

96740 (Kona) – 48 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 13 cases

96738 (South Kohala) – 13 cases

96749 (Puna) – 29 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 20 cases

To date, the State of Hawaiʻi says 2,499,812 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 73.8% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 79.2% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 23.4% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.