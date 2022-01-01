(BIVN) – As of today – January 1, 2022 – it is illegal to knowingly capture, entangle, or kill any species of shark in Hawaiʻi marine waters.

Act 51, formerly House Bill 533, passed in the last legislative session.

“We are well aware of how important sharks are to maintain healthy marine ecosystems,” said Brian Neilson, the Administrator of the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources, in a news release. “We also recognize their importance in native Hawaiian cultural practices and beliefs.”

Violation of the new law will be a misdemeanor, the State says, but carries significant penalties:

$500 for a first offense

$2,000 for a second offense

$10,000 for a third or subsequent offenses

a civil fine not exceeding $10,000 per offense

an administrative fine of no more than $10,000 for each shark captured or entangled, whether alive or dead

seizure and forfeiture of any captured sharks or any part or product, commercial marine license, vessel, and fishing equipment

assessment of administrative fees and costs, and attorney’s fees and costs

DLNR says the new law does not apply to:

people with special activity permits issued by DLNR

shark fishing for public safety purposes as authorized or conducted by DLNR

sharks taken outside of state marine waters, with required documentation

sharks captured, entangled, or killed for self-defense or the defense of another

sharks captured or killed according to a permit issued by DLNR

Neilson pointed out that DLNR still has work to do before the new law is fully implemented. The State may adopt administrative rules to implement the new law, including but not limited to:

ensuring that the incidental capture and release of sharks while targeting other species is not a violation

preventing the wanton waste of sharks

limiting gear, such as gill nets, in areas identified as shark nursery habitats

According to Act 51, the conditions of non-commercial permits for the take of sharks “shall include native Hawaiian cultural protocol, size and species restrictions, and a prohibition on species listed as endangered or threatened.”

The Act also “shall include native Hawaiian cultural protocol, size and species restrictions, and a prohibition on species listed as endangered or threatened.”

The DLNR recommends that people “avoid fishing in areas known to be frequented by sharks, especially pupping areas, and use barbless circle hooks.”

“If a shark is caught accidentally from a boat, avoid bringing it onto the vessel whenever possible,” the State says. “To release it, cut the line as safely as possible close to the shark’s mouth.”