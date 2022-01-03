(BIVN) – A single-vehicle traffic collision that occurred on the Mauna Kea Access Road on New Year’s Day has claimed the life of a nine-year-old girl and seriously injured several others.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department first reported the incident occurred below the visitors center at the 8,000 ft. level of the Mauna Kea Access Road. Fire officials said several people were injured and one person was killed in the crash. “Multiple patients ejected from vehicle with life threatening injuries,” the fire dispatch said. The road was closed for hours on the day of the crash, and again on Sunday as police conducted their investigation.

A news release from the Hawaiʻi Police Department on Sunday provided more details: