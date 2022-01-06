(BIVN) – National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Advisory for West Hawaiʻi shores, as a large northwest swell impacts the Kona-side of Hawaiʻi island through tonight.

UPDATE – (10 a.m.) – The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reports Mahukona Wharf is closed. Other beaches may be closed without notice, officials say.

Surf will be 8 to 11 feet, forecasters say. Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

The High Surf Advisory that was in effect for north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island has been cancelled.

Another well is on the way. From the National Weather Service forecast discussion posted on Thursday morning:

An even larger northwest swell is set to arrive this weekend, with solid warning level surf expected for most north and west facing shores. North and west shore surf is forecast to dip to advisory levels Sunday night and Monday, before getting a boost back to warning levels Monday night through Tuesday night, then lowering to advisory levels Wednesday.

A Small Craft Advisory is also in effect for the Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.