(BIVN) – A High Surf Warning remains in effect for west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, as a west-northwest swell

moves through.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says surf will build to 8 to 12 feet this afternoon, but should lower to advisory levels late Wednesday.

There are no beach closures at this time, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported, although beaches may be closed without notice.

“Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents,” the National Weather Service said. “Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.”

Officials say five ocean rescues were performed on the Kona coast between in the last week. One rescue at Lekeleke Bay, aka “End of the World”, was recorded on video and shared with the public.