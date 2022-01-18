This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period. Note the test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available. The Hawai‘i Department of Health, overwhelmed by the high number of new cases, says it can no ascertain positivity rates. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: Record 834 New Cases On Big Island
HAWAIʻI - Today's total of 6,252 cases also broke the single-day record for new cases, statewide.
(BIVN) – There were 6,252 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Tuesday, up from the 4,700 cases reported on Monday. Of that number, a record 834 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 254 cases reported the day before.
The previous single-day record for Hawaiʻi island was 720, reported on January 15.
Health officials are currently monitoring 5,170 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 412 new cases per day on the Big Island. The test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available, as the Health Department has been overwhelmed by the recent high case counts.
The number of hospitalizations with COVID-19 on the Big Island, 41, has not increased in recent days, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported on Tuesday.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with seventeen (17) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Hilo and Kona have recorded over 1,000 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 1,401 cases
96781 (Papaikou) – 51 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 71 cases
96773* (North Hilo) – 59 cases
96776 (Paʻauilo) – 39 cases
96727 (Honokaʻa) – 130 cases
96755 (Kapaʻau) – 94 cases
96719 (Hawi) – 44 cases
96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 355 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 166 cases
96740 (Kona) – 1,049 cases
96725 (Holualoa) – 65 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 114 cases
96704* (South Kona) – 123 cases
96737 (Ocean View) – 31 cases
96772 (Naʻalehu) – 51 cases
96777 (Pahala) – 34 cases
96785 (Volcano) – 37 cases
96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 554 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 59 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 157 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 369 cases
* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,652,196 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 75.3% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 81.1% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 30.5% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 67% has completed vaccination.
