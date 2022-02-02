Big Island Video News

Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Update: 74 New Cases On Big Island

by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - New COVID-19 case counts recorded on Hawaiʻi island appear to be on the decline compared to January's surge.

(BIVN) – There were 1,177 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the State of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday, up from the 1,068 cases reported on Tuesday. Of that number, 74 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 140 cases reported the day before.

On Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported 29 persons were hospitalized with COVID on the Big Island.

Health officials are currently monitoring 4,017 active cases on Hawaiʻi island. There has been a 14-day average of 221 new cases per day on the Big Island. The test positivity rate for the same time period is no longer available at the county-level, as the Health Department has been overwhelmed by the recent high case counts. However, an “interim method” is being used to calculate the test positivity rate for the entire state, which is now at 11.5%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are twenty-two (22) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 10 cases, with twelve (12) of those areas showing over 50 cases. Only Hilo has recorded over 1,000 cases in that time. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded less than 10 cases in 14 days.

  • 96720 (Hilo) – 1,121 cases
  • 96781 (Papaikou) – 22 cases
  • 96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 47 cases
  • 96773* (North Hilo) – 44 cases
  • 96776 (Paʻauilo) – 28 cases
  • 96727 (Honokaʻa) – 165 cases
  • 96755 (Kapaʻau) – 111 cases
  • 96719 (Hawi) – 35 cases
  • 96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 261 cases
  • 96738 (Waikoloa) – 138 cases
  • 96740 (Kona) – 752 cases
  • 96725 (Holualoa) – 71 cases
  • 96750 (Kealakekua) – 92 cases
  • 96704* (South Kona) – 96 cases
  • 96737 (Ocean View) – 34 cases
  • 96772 (Naʻalehu) – 34 cases
  • 96777 (Pahala) – 32 cases
  • 96785 (Volcano) – 30 cases
  • 96749 (Puna/Keaʻau) – 349 cases
  • 96760 (Kurtistown) – 36 cases
  • 96771 (Puna mauka) – 100 cases
  • 96778 (Puna makai) – 314 cases

* The 96773 zip code area includes zip code areas 96710, 96774, 96728, 96764, and 96780. The 96704 zip code area includes zip code areas 96726.

The County of Hawaiʻi said community testing is scheduled for today in Hilo at Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium and in Kona at the Old Kona Airport Pavilion, both from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,724,770 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 74.9% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 82.1% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 34.9% has gotten a third dose. On Hawaiʻi island, 66% has completed vaccination.