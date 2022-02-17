High Surf Advisory For Kona, Brown Water Advisory For Spencer Beach
by Big Island Video News

HAWAIʻI - The current west-northwest swell continues to generate elevated surf along most north and west facing shores this morning, forecasters report.
(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the Kona-side of Hawaiʻi island.
“The current west-northwest swell continues to generate elevated surf along most north and west facing shores this morning,” the National Weather Service stated on Thursday. “This swell will continue to gradually lower throughout the day today.”
Surf of 6 to 8 feet is expected for west facing shores of the Big Island until 6 p.m. HST this evening.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch also posted a Brown Water Advisory for Spencer Beach Park, saying:
Heavy wave action has resulted in sediment and potentially harmful pollutants entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of coastal runoff waters due to possible pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.
