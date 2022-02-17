(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the Kona-side of Hawaiʻi island.

“The current west-northwest swell continues to generate elevated surf along most north and west facing shores this morning,” the National Weather Service stated on Thursday. “This swell will continue to gradually lower throughout the day today.”

Surf of 6 to 8 feet is expected for west facing shores of the Big Island until 6 p.m. HST this evening.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch also posted a Brown Water Advisory for Spencer Beach Park, saying: