(BIVN) – A road striping project planned for the four corners area of Puna is set to begin on Friday.

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works Traffic Division says it will begin striping operations on Highway 132 between Mile Marker 7 and the intersection of Highway 137 – the area known as four corners – beginning February 18.

Officials say work will be conducted on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will continue through mid-March, weather permitting. Police officers will be on-site for traffic control.

“The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding,” a news release stated. “If there are any questions or concerns about the traffic striping work, please call the Traffic Division at (808) 961-8341.”