(BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi says graduates will be celebrated throughout the 10-campus UH system in various ways this spring.

The first ceremony of the commencement season will take place at UH West O‘ahu on May 7.

On Hawaiʻi island, the schedule is as follows:

May 13: Hawai‘i Community College (Hilo) at 6 p.m. An in-person ceremony will be at the Edith Kanaka’ole Tennis Stadium.

May 14: UH Hilo at 9 a.m. An in-person ceremony will be held at the Edith Kanaka'ole Multipurpose Stadium. The ceremony is limited to registered graduates and their registered guests. An online component will be available that day.

May 14: Hawaiʻi Community College–Pālamanui (Kona) from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A drive-through ceremony will be held on campus. Only graduates will be allowed to exit their vehicles.

Some ceremonies include graduates from previous years, officials say.

