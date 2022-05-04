(BIVN) – There were 4,249 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, up from the 3,370 reported last week. Of that number, 565 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 491 cases reported the week before.

Health officials say there have been 866 active cases on Hawaiʻi island over the last two weeks. There has been a 14-day average of 66 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is up to 9.0%.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now thirteen (13) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 285 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 89 cases

96760 (Kurtistown) – 24 cases

96771 (Puna mauka) – 23 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 87 cases

96772 (South Kona) – 19 cases

96750 (Kealakekua) – 17 cases

96740 (Kona) – 121 cases

96738 (Waikoloa) – 30 cases

96743 (Kohala) – 53 cases

98755 (Kapaʻau) – 21 cases

96727 (Hāmākua) – 16 cases

96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 13 cases

The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,915,971 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 77.4% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 84.5% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 39.3% has gotten a booster or third dose.

Honokaʻa People’s Theatre To Close For Several Weeks

From the Honokaʻa People Theatre on Tuesday:

The Honokaʻa People’s Theatre will CLOSE FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL WEEKS due to an apparent COVID surge in the area. We will have showings of WATERMAN on Wednesday and Thursday this week but will be closed after that. There will be no concessions for the WATERMAN showings and masks will be required in the auditorium.

Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Lūʻau Hale Remains Closed To Public

From the County of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday: