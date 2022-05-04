This graphic features the average number of new cases – both confirmed and probable – reported by the State of Hawaiʻi over a 14-day period. The map shows zip code areas with reported cases having onset dates in the past 14 days, according to the Hawaiʻi health department.
Hawaiʻi COVID-19 Weekly Update: 565 Cases On Big Island
by Big Island Video News
on at
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - There have been 866 active cases on Hawaiʻi island over the last two weeks, health officials report.
(BIVN) – There were 4,249 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, up from the 3,370 reported last week. Of that number, 565 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 491 cases reported the week before.
Health officials say there have been 866 active cases on Hawaiʻi island over the last two weeks. There has been a 14-day average of 66 new cases per day on the Big Island, and the average test positivity rate for the same time period is up to 9.0%.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are now thirteen (13) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.
96720 (Hilo) – 285 cases
96749 (Keaʻau) – 89 cases
96760 (Kurtistown) – 24 cases
96771 (Puna mauka) – 23 cases
96778 (Puna makai) – 87 cases
96772 (South Kona) – 19 cases
96750 (Kealakekua) – 17 cases
96740 (Kona) – 121 cases
96738 (Waikoloa) – 30 cases
96743 (Kohala) – 53 cases
98755 (Kapaʻau) – 21 cases
96727 (Hāmākua) – 16 cases
96783 (Pepeʻekeo) – 13 cases
The State of Hawaiʻi says 2,915,971 total COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Health officials say 77.4% percent of the State population has been fully vaccinated. 84.5% of the population has initiated vaccination, and 39.3% has gotten a booster or third dose.
Honokaʻa People’s Theatre To Close For Several Weeks
From the Honokaʻa People Theatre on Tuesday:
The Honokaʻa People’s Theatre will CLOSE FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL WEEKS due to an apparent COVID surge in the area. We will have showings of WATERMAN on Wednesday and Thursday this week but will be closed after that. There will be no concessions for the WATERMAN showings and masks will be required in the auditorium.
Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Lūʻau Hale Remains Closed To Public
From the County of Hawaiʻi on Wednesday:
The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation regrets to inform the public that Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Lūʻau Hale in Hilo will remain closed to the public through December 2022. The Civil Defense Agency (CDA) and Department of Health continue to utilize this area for their operations while the permanent CDA office building undergoes renovations.
A public notice will be issued once the facility reopens for public use. The department thanks everyone for their continued patience and understanding.
