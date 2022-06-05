USGS: "View looking north of the active lava lake within Halema‘uma‘u Crater, at the summit of Kīlauea, during a volcano monitoring field shift on June 2, 2022. Spattering of lava occurred intermittently along the edges of the active lava lake basin, as shown by the orange areas on the north side of the basin. In the southeast lobe (lower right of photo), lava moved rapidly southeastward from the pinched area, through the lobe, and under the hardened crust to the southeast. Occasionally, solidified pieces of crust got stuck in the pinched zone, causing lava to slow. Once the solidified crust dislodged, the speed of the lava increased again." (USGS photo by J.M. Chang)
Kīlauea Volcano Eruption Update For Sunday, June 5
by Big Island Video News
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Lava continues to erupt from the western vent in Halemaʻumaʻu, with ooze-outs onto the crater floor.
USGS: “Telephoto view of the west vent within Halema‘uma‘u Crater, at the summit of Kīlauea. USGS photo taken by J.M. Chang at 12:01 p.m. HST from the south rim.” (USGS photo by J.M. Chang)
(BIVN) – The summit eruption of Kīlauea Volcano continues within Halemaʻumaʻu crater, and no significant changes have been noted at summit or in the East Rift Zone, scientists say.
The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory recently posted some new photographs of the eruption, and on Sunday shared the following Halemaʻumaʻu lava lake observations:
Eruption of lava from the Halemaʻumaʻu western vent into the active lava lake and ooze-outs onto the crater floor have continued over the past 24 hours. The active lava lake has shown continuous surface activity, and while the active lava lake remains below overflow, the active lake level rose 6 meters (20 feet) over the past 24 hours. Minor lava ooze-out activity occurred along the northeastern edge of the crater floor. Overflight measurements on May 10, 2022 indicated that the crater floor had seen a total rise of about 106 meters (348 feet) and that 77 million cubic meters (20 billion gallons) of lava had been effused since the beginning of this eruption on September 29, 2021.
USGS: “Photo of the lava lake within Halema‘uma‘u Crater, at the summit of Kīlauea, taken at 11:47 a.m. HST on June 2, 2022. The photo is looking towards the northeast, with the west vent and active lava lake on the left side of the photo, partially obscured by abundant fumes.” (USGS photo by J.M. Chang)
A sulfur dioxide emission rate of approximately 2,500 tonnes per day was measured on June 2, 2022.
The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH / ORANGE.
