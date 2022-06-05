(BIVN) – The summit eruption of Kīlauea Volcano continues within Halemaʻumaʻu crater, and no significant changes have been noted at summit or in the East Rift Zone, scientists say.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory recently posted some new photographs of the eruption, and on Sunday shared the following Halemaʻumaʻu lava lake observations:

Eruption of lava from the Halemaʻumaʻu western vent into the active lava lake and ooze-outs onto the crater floor have continued over the past 24 hours. The active lava lake has shown continuous surface activity, and while the active lava lake remains below overflow, the active lake level rose 6 meters (20 feet) over the past 24 hours. Minor lava ooze-out activity occurred along the northeastern edge of the crater floor. Overflight measurements on May 10, 2022 indicated that the crater floor had seen a total rise of about 106 meters (348 feet) and that 77 million cubic meters (20 billion gallons) of lava had been effused since the beginning of this eruption on September 29, 2021.

A sulfur dioxide emission rate of approximately 2,500 tonnes per day was measured on June 2, 2022.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH / ORANGE.