(BIVN) – There will be a set of presentations today in Puna concerning the geothermal industry.

Laulima Pahoa is presenting the A’ole PGV Community Informational Gathering at Uncle Robert’s in Kaimu.

From the organizers:

Nonprofit Laulima Pahoa is proud to announce the Puna community is invited to a free presentation and legal fundraiser relating to the often overlooked impacts of Puna Geothermal Venture on the surrounding community.

Speakers from Puna Pono Alliance will give updates on legal battles and status of PGV lawsuits at the Intermediate Court and agency actions at the Department of Health and the PUC. We will talk about the 2021 emergency response plan which does not show the new uphill locations of the 3 Hydrogen Sulfide Monitors PGV is supposed to place on their perimeter to protect the residents from the deadly gas.

We will discuss how much Pentane PGV uses (and loses) and how the Hawaii Volcano Observatory/USGS is not monitoring earthquakes in the area surrounding PGV and how little firm electricity PGV has generated in the last 30 years. All using PGV, USGS and State of Hawaii DBEDT information.

We will do a quick review of the media reports during May 2018 relating to PGV and how 10 of 11 wells were “quenched” by May 21, but then we find out they really weren’t quenched and there arn’t 10 or 11 wells listed on PGV’s quench report, which shows they actually injected until the lava cut their property off on May 28 and KS-9 was the problem, not KS-14.

Also a quick review of the only 2 studies of PGV confirming negative geothermal seismic impacts (1995, 2010) and a couple of University of Hawaii and USGS reports on the 2018 Kilauea eruption which completely fail to recognize the 2 studies and also fail to mention PGV was inserting cold water into an erupting volcano for 2 weeks.

Speakers include Robert Petricci, Luana Jones, Jon Olson, Geoffrey Best, Paul Kukyendall, Dave Kisor and Rocky Kulani. Sara Steiner and Larry Wood will give powerpoint presentations, using Google Maps and USGS earthquake and KML data for the images.

This free family-friendly event starts at 1:30 pm on Saturday, Kamehameha Day, June 11 at Uncle Robert’s Awa Club. Leilani Estates hula halau Nā Po’e ao Hiwa Hālau Ōlapa ‘O Laka I Kaʻana ‘O Puna under the tutelage of kumu Robbie McGrath will provide an interlude at 3:00 pm to the discussions. The afternoon concludes with songs by Millicent Cummings and Rocky and Dea also play original songs and host kanekapila afterwards so bring your instruments and join us in song.