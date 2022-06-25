(BIVN) – The largest scholarship endowment in the history of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo has been gifted by an anonymous donor, and will specifically supports students in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community.

The University of Hawaiʻi recently announced that the Kruschel LGBTQ+ Endowed Scholarship will provide $3 million for three new scholarships for students at UH Hilo, including the first-ever endowed scholarship for LGBTQ+ students, said to be a first for the UH System and UH-Hilo.

“It’s exciting to see these students celebrated and supported with scholarships that will open new opportunities for them,” said UH-Hilo Chancellor Bonnie Irwin in a news release. “Our university is stronger when all students have the tools and the resources they need to reach their full potential.”

From the University:

The Kruschel First-Generation Endowed Scholarship gives preference to students who are the first in their families to attend college, while the Kruschel Endowed Scholarship is open to all full-time undergraduates or graduate students who graduated from a Hawaiʻi Island high school. The scholarships cover costs associated with attending school and have no limitations on what recipients may study, only that they be enrolled full-time to pursue a degree at UH Hilo. Students will receive the funds starting with the 2022-23 school year.

“We are grateful for this groundbreaking gift, the largest ever for UH Hilo, that will benefit so many under-represented and often marginalized students with scholarship funds that help them complete their UH journey,” UH President David Lassner said. “This donor is especially remarkable for their generosity and passion—and compassion—for bringing equity to deserving students who are often overlooked and most in need to succeed in attaining a college education.”

“It’s quite incredible to work with such generous donors who follow their passions to support students who don’t always get recognition, even as they themselves wish to remain anonymous,” said Tim Dolan, UH Foundation CEO and UH vice president of advancement. “A heartfelt mahalo to this donor and all donors who are working to close gaps in equity and opportunity so that all UH students can achieve their dreams.”

The University news release included: