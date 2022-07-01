(BIVN) – National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of Hawaiʻi island, which will be in effect until 6 p.m. this evening.

East winds of 20 to 30 mph, with localized gusts to 50 mph, are possible for areas of Hāmākua and North and South Kohala, as well as the interiors of the Big Island.

“Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles,” forecasters warned.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in a morning radio message urged residents to take the following precautions:

Secure outdoor items such as canopies, trash cans, and chairs.

Be aware of downed trees.

Know that road closures may occur without notice.

Stay clear of downed utility poles and lines and report any downed utility poles or lines to authorities.

Motorist, especially those in high profile vehicles, drive with caution.

Downslope winds could become accelerated, officials said.