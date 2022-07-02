(BIVN) – Ahead of the July 4th holiday, the Hawaiʻi County Police Department is offering safety tips – and a reminder about fireworks laws – for Big Island visitors and residents.

From the police department:

Hawaiʻi Island police, concerned about illegal aerial fireworks, are reminding the public about the rules governing the use of fireworks so they may enjoy a safe Fourth of July weekend. Hawaiʻi state law dictates that anyone purchasing, possessing, storing, setting off, igniting or discharging aerial devices, display fireworks or articles pyrotechnic without a valid pyrotechnic permit may face Class C felony charges resulting in a five-year term of imprisonment if convicted. Please remember that anyone igniting aerial pyrotechnic displays risk not only their life but also the lives of loved ones nearby and potentially neighbors as well.

When/what fireworks are allowed:

The use of fireworks is permitted from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4th, 2022.

Residents who want to set off fireworks must pay a permit fee of $25, available from the Hawai‘i Fire Department, which allows an adult to purchase 5,000 individual firecrackers.

Common fireworks allowed without a permit include:

Cylindrical fountains

Cone fountains

Wheels

Illuminating torches and colored fire

Dipped sticks

Sparklers

Salutes

When/what fireworks are NOT allowed:

It’s illegal to set off fireworks:

At any time outside the specified time period on the Fourth of July.

In any school building or on any school grounds without authorization from school officials.

Within 1,000 feet of any hospital, convalescent home, care home for the elderly, church where services are held, zoo, animal hospital or shelter.

Prohibited fireworks include:

Jumping jacks

Flying pigs

Rockets

Helicopters

Satellites

Roman candles

Mines

Shells

Aerial luminary devices, also known as sky lanterns.

Hawai‘i Police Department reminds residents that it’s also illegal to:

Extract the explosive or pyrotechnic contents from any fireworks.

Throw ignited fireworks at, into, or from a moving vehicle.

Have anyone under the age of 18 purchase, possess or ignite any fireworks unless they are under the immediate supervision and control of their parents or an authorized adult.

Fireworks safety tips for pets:

County of Hawai‘i Animal Control Services offers the following safety tips for pet owners regarding July 4th fireworks:

Keep your pet secured inside. Pets tied up outside can panic due to the loud noise and may break their tie-out or jump over a fence to escape the noise.

Make sure your pet is microchipped and the current owner information is updated, to help increase the chances of reunification. Go to Foundanimals.org to register your pet’s microchip.

Thunder shirts, favorite treats, and crating, are all ways to help keep your pet calm. Check with your veterinarian about anxiety medications for your dog.

Check your yard for fireworks debris before allowing pets to explore the area.

The Hawai‘i Police Department is also asking the public “to please kokua by following the rules regarding fireworks to reduce the risk of injuries to people and pets alike.” Police say officers “will be enforcing the fireworks law and looking for violators. Violators are subject to a fine of up to $500.”