(BIVN) – Hawai‘i police are investigating the possible drowning of a Kona man that occurred on Sunday, July 17, during the historic south swell that battered the Big Island shoreline.

Police say the incident happened near a county park along the 5,700 block of Ali‘i Drive. According to police:

Just before 4:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a paddle boarder in distress. The 63-year-old unresponsive man, later identified as Dante Del Rosario, was pulled from the water by bystanders who began administering CPR. Del Rosario was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 5:48 p.m.

A coroner’s inquest has been initiated and the investigation remains ongoing pending an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, police say.