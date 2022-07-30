(BIVN) – Leeward areas of Hawaiʻi island will be under a Fire Weather Watch on Sunday, meaning critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur in those areas.

According to the National Weather Service, “the combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and low relative humidity levels could produce extreme fire behavior on Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours.”

“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control,” the forecasters warned. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Humidity will be at 40 to 45 percent Sunday afternoon, with east to northeast winds at 20 to 25 mph with higher gusts.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense issued a message to residents on Friday, asking residents to “limit any activity that involves using open flames such as grilling and camp fires,” and advising: “Do not park cars on dry grass after a trip.”

The National Weather Service says trade winds are expected to gradually decrease Monday through the first half of next week.