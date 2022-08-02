(BIVN) – The Hawaii Island Humane Society has received a $1.5 million grant from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, which will support the effort to complete the Anne Barasch Ryan Animal Hospital in Kona. In anews release, the HIHS reported the grant will also name The Bob & Renee Parsons Welcome Center as part of the organization’s Animal Community Center.

From the Hawaii Island Humane Society:

“Renee and I believe in providing critical funding at critical times,” said Founder and CEO of PXG Bob Parsons. “With the addition of the new Anne Barasch Ryan Animal Hospital, the Hawaii Island Humane Society will not only provide critical care to abused and neglected animals, but also expand its services to care for pets community-wide.”

The Animal Community Center is a 12-acre campus designed to shelter animals in humane, modern housing and to provide the Hawaii Island community with a variety of low-cost pet services. The center encompasses two dog parks for public use and a welcome center. Recently named The Bob & Renee Parsons Welcome Center, the facility houses a pet support department, retail shop and an administrative building. The Center also features Adoption Square, which includes a fenced-in yard for pets to play outdoors, Scruffee’s Cat Barn and three Dog Dorms. The ultimate vision for HIHS’ Animal Community Center is to provide a humane facility for animals while also ensuring pet owners and community members feel welcomed.

A big part of that care includes veterinary services for both shelter animals and local pet owners. The Anne Barasch Ryan Animal Hospital will allow HIHS to increase its capacity to provide low-cost and free veterinary care services to the community. The 13,000-square-foot facility, slated to be completed by the end of 2022 or early 2023, will feature a veterinary hospital and intake wing. The hospital will include three surgical suites and diagnostic equipment including ultra-sound and x-ray machines, isolation units for pets with infectious diseases, an intensive care unit for pets in recovery and exam rooms. The intake wing will provide temporary housing for adult dogs, puppies, adult cats and kittens that have been surrendered by their owners, found stray or transferred in from other organizations.

“A special mahalo to The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation for this incredible gift to support the completion of the Anne Barasch Ryan Animal Hospital. While this gift is helping to complete a physical structure, as important is the community good that this gift provides. Most importantly, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation is helping to provide needed care to improve animals’ lives,” said Hawaii Island Humane Society CEO Lauren Nickerson.

“Bob and I have made the beautiful island of Hawaii our home away from home,” said President and Executive Creative Director of PXG Apparel Renee Parsons. “We are honored to help in the completion of the Anne Barasch Ryan Animal Hospital and to bring high-quality, low-cost veterinary care to the people and their animals on the island.”

HIHS’ programs and services include adoptions, fostering, volunteering, transport partnerships, behavior and enrichment support, veterinary care, low-cost spay and neuter, Pet Support (encompassing rehoming assistance and resources, education, veterinary outreach and end of life services for pets), a Community Pet Pantry and more. HIHS staff and volunteers are Fear Free Shelter-certified, which ensures each environment reduces fear, stress and anxiety for shelter animals and community-owned pets. To learn more about the Hawaii Island Humane Society and how you can get involved, visit hihs.org or follow @HawaiiIslandHumaneSociety on Facebook.