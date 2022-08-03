(BIVN) – There were 3,689 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 4,075 reported last week. Of that number, 468 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down slightly from the 542 cases reported the week before.

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 10.1%, a drop from the 13.5% reported the week before.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported twenty-one (21) deaths with COVID-19 this week.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health did not update the map information on its COVID-19 Data Dashboard on Wednesday.