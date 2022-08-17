(BIVN) – Officials are asking the public to provide feedback on planned improvements to the main intersection at the entrance to Waikoloa Village.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works Engineering Division says it will be implementing safety improvements on the Waikōloa Intersection, where Waikoloa Road meets Paniolo Avenue.

“The safety improvements are focused on providing calming devices such as stop signs, flashing intersection warning signs, speed tables, and road markings,” a County news release stated. “DPW is requesting feedback from all community members regarding the proposed draft design.”

Feedback can be given by following the link found here on the County website.

“The safety of the community is first and foremost in designing safety precautions. The community’s input is critical to this endeavor,” the County said.