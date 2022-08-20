(BIVN) – Just one day after the AES Corporation marked the retirement of its power plant at Barbers Point on Oʻahu, company representatives joined elected officials for a site visit to the Waikoloa Solar + Storage project.

From an AES news release:

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today provided an update on the Waikoloa Solar + Storage project that is scheduled to begin full operations producing power for homes and businesses on Hawai‘i Island in April 2023.

Located along Waikoloa Road on a 300-acre parcel about 7.5 miles from the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, the Waikoloa project will generate 42.2 MWdc of renewable energy supported by a 120 MWh containerized lithium-ion battery energy storage system. When fully operating, the facility will produce enough electricity to power 13,600 Hawai‘i Island homes at a cost to consumers of 9 cents per kWh through a 25-year power purchase agreement with Hawaiian Electric.

AES Clean Energy President Leo Moreno led a site tour and informational briefing for key lawmakers, policymakers and stakeholders about the project’s status, which is approximately 60% complete, while emphasizing the need to have more renewable energy sources.

“We must replace fossil fuels in Hawai’i and the planet, and this transformation needs to begin happening now,” said Moreno. “Our Waikoloa project is an example of how, together with our stakeholders, we are co-creating solutions for a more sustainable energy future for Hawai‘i Island and its people.”