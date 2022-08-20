(BIVN) – Just one day after the AES Corporation marked the retirement of its power plant at Barbers Point on Oʻahu, company representatives joined elected officials for a site visit to the Waikoloa Solar + Storage project.
From an AES news release:
The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today provided an update on the Waikoloa Solar + Storage project that is scheduled to begin full operations producing power for homes and businesses on Hawai‘i Island in April 2023.
Located along Waikoloa Road on a 300-acre parcel about 7.5 miles from the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, the Waikoloa project will generate 42.2 MWdc of renewable energy supported by a 120 MWh containerized lithium-ion battery energy storage system. When fully operating, the facility will produce enough electricity to power 13,600 Hawai‘i Island homes at a cost to consumers of 9 cents per kWh through a 25-year power purchase agreement with Hawaiian Electric.
AES Clean Energy President Leo Moreno led a site tour and informational briefing for key lawmakers, policymakers and stakeholders about the project’s status, which is approximately 60% complete, while emphasizing the need to have more renewable energy sources.
“We must replace fossil fuels in Hawai’i and the planet, and this transformation needs to begin happening now,” said Moreno. “Our Waikoloa project is an example of how, together with our stakeholders, we are co-creating solutions for a more sustainable energy future for Hawai‘i Island and its people.”
Site tour participants included Senator Glenn Wakai and Representative Nicole Lowen, the respective senate and house committee chairs overseeing energy in the state legislature, and Representative David Tarnas, who oversees the water and land committee in the house. Other participants included Public Utilities Commission Chair Leo Asuncion and representatives from Hawaiian Electric, the utility provider, and BayWa r.e., the project contractor.
Also at the site tour and briefing were AES Clean Energy Chief Development Officer Woody Rubin and Sandra Larsen, AES Market Business Leader for Hawai‘i, who presented on the project’s long-term value to the island’s environment, economy and the community.
“Our Waikoloa project is the type of smarter, greener solution needed to make electricity usage more affordable for families on Hawai‘i Island, while also helping to mitigate the effects of climate change,” said Larsen. “This and other clean energy projects are essential to protecting the futures of our children and generations to come, both here on Hawai‘i Island and everywhere else.”
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
