(BIVN) – A Volcano man has been charged following an alleged incident that took place this past Thursday in Fern Forest.

From the Office of the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney:

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that a Volcano man, 34 year-old Jerald Cline, was charged with felony abuse, assault, and terroristic threatening in relation to an August 18, 2022 incident at a Fern Forest residence in Puna. As the Complaint alleges, Cline was charged with Felony Abuse of a Family or Household Member (physically abuse family or household member by impeding the normal breathing or circulation of the blood by applying pressure on the throat or the neck with any part of the body or a ligature), misdemeanor Abuse of a Family or Household Member, Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree (with the use of a dangerous instrument, a bat), Assault in the Second Degree (intentionally or knowingly cause bodily injury to another person with a dangerous instrument, a bat), and Assault in the Second Degree (cause substantial bodily injury, a serious concussion, to another person). Felony Abuse, Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, and Assault in the Second Degree are all class C felony offenses which carry a maximum penalty of a five (5) year prison term. Review of Court minutes indicate that at the time of the alleged offenses, Cline was on supervised release for two other unrelated felony matters and was wanted for two outstanding warrants related to revocation of his supervised release. Cline is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Monday afternoon in Hilo District Court. He remains in custody in lieu of $42,000.00 bail in these matters. The case was initiated by Officer Michael Sailer, Puna Patrol, and the felony investigation was handled by the Area I Juvenile Aid Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Wersal. The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

“If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please go to a safe place and call a trusted friend or relative for support,” the news release from the prosecuting attorney reminded. “If you choose, you can call 911 to report the abuse to the police. The Child and Family Services 24-Hour Abuse Hotline has advocates available seven days a week to provide support and advocacy. They can be reached at (808) 322-7233 in West Hawai‘i and at (808) 959-8864 in East Hawai‘i.”

“The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment,” the news release added. “Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.”