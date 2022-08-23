From the Hawaiʻi DLNR:

One had a toe injury. Another had a broken leg. A third nēnē (Hawaiian goose) had a wing amputated. Earlier this month, all three birds were released into the Hawai‘i Island Nēnē Sanctuary, on the lower slopes of Mauna Kea.

The 100-acre sanctuary was originally created to receive 600 Kaua‘i nēnē that were relocated to Hawai‘i Island. Every year hundreds of the geese come here to mate, nest, and prepare their chicks for fledging. The three, recently rehabilitated birds have joined a more permanent population of nēnē on a parcel of land that is landscaped just for them and where they can be observed integrating into an existing population and naturally foraging.

On August 5, Dr. Juan Guerra, the veterinarian with the Hawai‘i Wildlife Center in Kapa’au, drove two birds to the sanctuary, after they were deemed well enough to return to the wild.

“One had a toe injury that healed very well. I have a very good feeling that it’s going to do great in the wild. The other nēnē had a tough recovery after coming in with a broken leg. It was in our care for six-months and had multiple surgeries,” Dr. Guerra explained. “The bone has healed well, and I don’t think it’s going to affect the bird’s quality of life. The limp it has is more mechanical than painful, so I’m hopeful its injury will continue to heal and whatever discomfort it is having will be less over time.”

The third bird, the one with the amputated wing was released two weeks later and is also expected to live out its life in the sanctuary with few problems.

When rehabilitated birds arrive at the sanctuary they are banded with a State and federal leg band to help caregivers and researchers keep track of them. Raymond McGuire, a DOFAW wildlife biologist oversees the sanctuary and on arrival day he bands birds and checks their overall health.