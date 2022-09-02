From a Hawaiian Electric news release:

Hawaiian Electric has lifted its call for Hawai‘i Island customers to conserve electricity. Customers may resume their normal use of electricity tonight.

“With Hamakua Energy back online today, we expect to have sufficient power to continue to serve our Hawai‘i Island community,” said Kristen Okinaka, Hawaiian Electric spokesperson. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank everyone for doing their part to conserve electricity and help keep the lights on. Your efforts made the difference.”

Thousands of households as well as small and large commercial customers who reduced their use of electricity helped prevent the need for rolling outages. Hawaiian Electric thanks these large businesses that voluntary agreed to lower their energy use: Costco Wholesale, County of Hawai‘i Department of Water Supply, Courtyard by Marriott King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel, Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole, Foodland, Hawai‘i Water Service, Hilton Waikoloa Village Resort, Kaupulehu Water Company, Kohanaiki, KTA Super Stores, Malama Market, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawai‘i Authority, Target, University of Hawai‘i at Hilo, Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, and Westin Hapuna Prince Beach Hotel.

Earlier this week, customers were asked to conserve from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. when electricity use is highest. The request was prompted by the unexpected shutdown of the island’s largest independent power producer, Hamakua Energy, due to the unavailability of ammonia used for pollution control. Hawaiian Electric’s Hill Plant Unit No. 5 and Puna Steam Plant also were unavailable due to planned annual maintenance and repairs.