From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks and Recreation announces the He Haliʻa Aloha No Liliʻuokalani Festival will be held on Saturday, September 10, from 10 am to 3 pm in Hilo’s Liliʻuokalani Gardens Park.

The festival, which celebrates the Queen’s birthday and pays tribute to the historical significance of Lili‘uokalani Gardens, will include music, hula, arts, crafts, food, demonstrations, children’s games, and cultural activities. Hundreds of dancers will perform a mass hula as floral blossoms are dropped from a helicopter provided by Paradise Helicopters. Darlene Ahuna, Taishoji Taiko, Just Us Band, The Brown Boys, and the Kalapana Awa Band will provide entertainment throughout the day.

Additional public parking will be available at the Kuawa Street Park parking lot, and KapohoKine Adventures will provide free shuttle services to the festival. Lihiwai Street, from Banyan Drive to Isles, will be closed to vehicular traffic Friday, September 9, through 6 pm Saturday, September 10.

In partnership with the County of Hawai‘i and continuing the day’s activities to honor the Queen’s birthday, The Grand Naniloa Resort will also host events from 1 pm to 9:30 pm and will feature Hawaiian music, hula, and immersive cultural displays, including hula implements and lei hulu.

The County of Hawaiʻi invites the public to attend this alcohol-, drug- and litter-free event coordinated in collaboration with private enterprises, community organizations, and numerous government agencies.

On behalf of the County of Hawaiʻi, we thank the Friends of Liliʻuokalani Gardens and the many private, public, and community entities and persons that worked cooperatively to present this annual celebration in honor of Queen Liliʻuokalani.

More information may be obtained by calling the Department of Parks & Recreation’s Culture & Education Division at (808) 961-8706.